Many people are struggling to make ends meet and pay for basic health care, and in the Hispanic community, it’s a real problem.

However, one group in Bonita Springs is letting people get checkups and medicine at no cost.

Everyone should have access to healthcare, but for some people, it simply isn’t possible.

Liudis Cabrera recently arrived from Venezuela and is unemployed.

That’s why she came to Leitner Community neighborhood park for another Premiere Mobile Health check-up.

Cabrera said that the last time she was here, they sent her to have an electrocardiogram at a radiological health institute. She had a mammogram in December, a much more affordable option.

“Their salary can’t meet their needs, the ones who have jobs, so they have to make the decision, whether it’s putting what is the life-saving medicine they need, or putting food on their table,” said Deanie Singh, a nurse practitioner at Premiere Mobile Health.

Rain or shine, dozens arrive for care at this neighborhood park, a typical spot where families meet weekly for donations from the Cafe of Life.

“Just recently, we had a lady who had just migrated from Africa, Ghana, as a matter of fact, and when we did a physical, I noticed she had bilateral breast lumps, and she didn’t know,” said Singh.

The nurse practitioner said she had pain during the exam and asked if she had had a mammogram.

“She says, ‘No, I have no insurance in Ghana. We never get a mammogram because we can’t afford it,'” said Singh, “and she has one child and never had a pap smear, so those are the kinds of patients we take care of.”

That’s why many look forward to this mobile health clinic: they’ll get health services, medications or referrals for free.

Cabrera said that this time, she was here because she had pain in her leg and, luckily, was able to get free medication to treat it.

The next mobile health clinic will be in Fort Myers this Monday at the Center for Progress and Excellence from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you want more information on Monday’s clinic, click here.