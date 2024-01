Cape Coral residents are displeased with how the City Council has handled their agenda, now they can express their frustrations during the council budget workshop.

From giving themselves a monthly stipend, to the controversial plans to renovate Jaycee Park, the Friday morning budget meeting is expected to be fiery.

Sixty minutes will be allotted for residents to express how they feel about the council wants to spend taxpayer money. Around three minutes will be allowed per speaker.

Many residents feel like the people they elected to office are ignoring them, as plans seem to negatively affect the City of Cape Coral rather than help it.

Currently, the budget consists of a parks and recreation master plan, a vision of the Pine Island Road Corridor and impact fees.

The City Council budget meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Mercola Market located on Pine Island Road.