A petition spearheaded by a former Cape Coral City Council member has gained traction after the city council approved a monthly stipend for themselves.

The petition with more than 7,000 signatures, each asking council members to rescind the stipend will be addressed during the council’s meeting Wednesday night.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe the amount of money that they’re asking for. They do not spend that amount of money, and it’s just a shame,” said former Cape Coral Council Member Richard Leon.

The stipend has granted an additional $5,000 a month to the Cape Coral Mayor and $3,000 a month to each council member, all coming from taxpayers.

A city spokesperson told WINK News that everyone except newly-appointed Council Member Richard Carr plans to take the money.

When confronted by the public about the salary increase, council members insisted that they need it to supplement their salaries, claiming that they cannot make ends meet at the current rate.

Cape Coral residents claim that the stipend was passed under the radar, utilizing a loophole.

Any raise in council salaries requires voter approval; however, this can be avoided if it is a stipend.

“I’m looking at the charter; it allows for citizens to bring forward ordinances,” said Leon. “I’d like to bring forward an ordinance that actually does not allow stipends in the City of Cape Coral.”

Leon hopes the community will get together for the opportunity to vote in the November election. During the meeting, Leon plans to present the petition to the City Council in hopes they reverse what he believes was a bad move.