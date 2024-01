Adolescence is a critical period for physical, social and emotional growth; however, many can experience a crossroad leading to substance abuse.

Opioid and prescription drug abuse among teenagers is rising, with substances such as e-cigarettes and vapes being commonly available.

WINK News Anchors Taylor Petras and Lindsey Sablan sat down with Steven Hill, a director of residential and medication-assisted treatment services for Saluscare, to discuss methods to help protect and educate teenagers about substance abuse.

