Cape Coral City Council

New Cape Coral police officers might get a $10,000 payday if the city’s council approves a resolution this week.

According to Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore, a hiring bonus could entice people to join the force and thereby help the department overcome the challenges of filling vacant roles.

The new officers would get an initial $5,000 hiring bonus and then another $5,000 bonus after completing their probationary period.

This is not a problem unique to Cape Coral or anywhere else in Southwest Florida. Due to application shortages, law enforcement agencies from across the county are finding it difficult to fill vacant roles.

“Funding will derive from budgeted salary savings from unfilled police officer positions. Total estimated costs for the first year will be $150,000. Future costs are estimated at $300,000 per year,” said Sizemore.

The Cape Coral City Council will discuss the proposed resolution Wednesday night.