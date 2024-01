Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

A crash involving three cars and semi-truck occurred on Palm Beach Boulevard closing the right westbound lane and the left eastbound lane.

The crash was reported to the Florida Highway Patrol at around 7:15 a.m., on Tuesday.

Emergency vehicles have been called. No injuries have been reported.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

