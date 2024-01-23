What place is trying to become the ‘New Times Square’?

A spot known for music, fun, and beach vibes may have a new look and location.

For decades, Times Square on Fort Myers Beach has been the heart of the island. After Hurricane Ian, the landmark was wiped out.

But more than a year later, they have been able to piece together what was once there.

Now a place less than a mile away is trying to take up the mantle as the epicenter of fun.

That place is the surrounding area of Bayside Park. The Arches Bayfront has a vision to transform the area just west of the Matanzas Pass Bridge to build the area up and help local businesses.

After investigating, it’s become clear that nobody wants competition between Gulf Side and Bayside. They just want Fort Myers Beach to thrive.

Nevertheless, people are finding themselves spending more time in the area where Nervous Nellies, Snug Harbor, and Wahoo Willies are all open in a physical building, and there’s still a view of the water.

“I always went right on the beach and try all these little restaurants,” said Cody Meocote, a visitor from Massachusetts.

“We really spent a lot of time down by the pier and the old restaurants along the beach,” said Joh Gauthier, a frequent Fort Myers Beach visitor from Rhode Island.

“Anytime guests came down, naturally that way was the way to go to the beach, all the bars on the beach and the pier,” said Diane Magnusen, who lived in Southwest Florida for 12 years.

After Ian, that pier is gone. The brick-and-mortar restaurants were replaced with food trucks. No one will argue that Times Square is still a great place to be. Nevertheless, some, including Magnusen, find themselves gravitating down the road. Replacing the view of the Gulf with a view of the bay.

“We just came down to see the restaurant and then we saw all this and that. It’s great. It really is,” said Magnusen.

Magnusen and her crew are Times Square regulars. Didn’t even know what was all there, but they did like what they see.

“That’s my area that way if I had to preference, but until they build it, I guess this would be my area who knows,” said Magnusen.

An opinion echoed by many who are happy to see the Bay Side thrive but believe there’s no place like Times Square.

“I can’t wait until the rebuild at all. And that will still be my favorite place,” said Meocote.

Opinions were mixed throughout the day. Everyone just wants Fort Myers Beach to thrive, and all want to see Times Square continue to rebuild and the pier come back.

Also, the bayside has some plans in the works with Moss Marinas Arches Bayfront.