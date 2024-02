Amber Tremblay. CREDIT: LCSO

A change of hair, but maybe not a change of heart. Is this bikini-clad woman back in trouble again?

Last July, a bizarre video came out that showed Amber Tremblay after a hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres.

She was arrested and slapped with a bunch of charges in July 2023.

Then, on Tuesday, we spotted a new mugshot on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office website.

According to the clerk of courts, Tremblay was scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference.

It’s not clear if she didn’t show up and was taken into custody as a result.

We’ve requested her arrest report, and we’ll let you know what we find out.