WINK News

Watch Now

Cape Coral police search for driver involved in hit-and-run

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
The vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

The Cape Coral Police Department seeks public information that will lead them to a vehicle and its driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.

According to police on Sunday, the driver was involved in a hit-and-run crash near the 700 block of Southwest Pine Island Road.

The car appears to be an older red Lexus SUV.

Serious injuries were reported.

If you have any information, contact the police department or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.