Nicholas Munson Troemner, 39. (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

A Marco Island man has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Nicholas Munson Troemner, 41, faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, on Feb. 16, Troemner was found in possession of a loaded Taurus pistol in North Fort Myers.

At that time, Troemner had multiple prior felony firearm and drug-related convictions and was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

Troemner agreed to give up the pistol and ammunition as part of a plea agreement.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.