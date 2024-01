A live performance at Ollie’s Pub Records and Beer CREDIT WINK News

After raging against the machine as long as they could, Ollie’s Pub in Cape Coral is coming to a close.

It used to be home to countless open mic nights, trivia nights and even stand-up comedy, but unfortunately, they won’t be renewing their lease in downtown Cape Coral.

The owner said while he’s made countless sacrifices for the pub, he cannot continue due to exhaustion and constant bills.

According to the owner via Facebook, the lease ends at the end of April, but until then, he hopes to book more shows and go out with a bang.

