The Estero Village Council has approved an agreement with the School Board of Lee County to purchase land on Three Oaks Parkway for $15 million to establish two ponds to address flooding concerns.

The move could favorably affect neighboring flood insurance rates.

Acquiring this land will provide long-term stormwater management improvements in the village by using it as a regional stormwater retention area, relieving surrounding areas of the flooding conditions they currently experience.

In addition, the council approved an agreement to lease a portion of Estero High School land to develop a joint-use park and recreation facility.

This long-term partnership with the Lee County School Board will provide soccer fields, baseball, pickleball and walking trails connecting to the village’s neighboring Entertainment District on Williams Road and Via Coconut Point.

The new facilities will be available to the students and Estero residents.

The village also agreed to eventually invest $10 million in the 52 acres over five years and maintain the facilities.

Both of these actions preserve green space in the Village of Estero.