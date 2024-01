A man was caught on camera stealing a boat at the Boardwalk Caper in Fort Myers Beach.

A WINK News viewer submitted a video tip of an unknown man unmooring a white and light blue 2018 Robalo Cayman 246 SD and casting away on it, early Thursday morning.

According to the viewer, the man used a kayak to get to the boat at the private dock and jumped onto it before he sailed away on the stolen vessel.

If you recognize this person or have any information regarding this theft, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office here.