Collier County commissioners approved the first developer to use county infrastructure surtax dollars for an affordable housing project. The board unanimously voted in favor of up to $3.75 million in financing for Miami-based McDowell Housing Partners’ fourth planned project for the county, Ekos on Collier.

In 2018, voters approved a surtax to fund capital improvement projects, including workforce housing, which received $20 million from the 1-cent tax. So far, the county has received five different applications from various developers totaling $26 million.

McDowell was approved for funding by the Affordable Housing Advisory Board in November and the Infrastructure Surtax Citizens Advisory Committee in January.

