(Credit: Punta Gorda government)

Punta Gorda Building Board suspended a roofing contractor’s license after hearing testimony from a resident who paid the firm nearly $130,000 for work that wasn’t completed.

Edward David Arasimowicz, who is the license holder of MTS Construction Inc., was found guilty Jan. 23 on three counts of failing to obtain permits, proceeding to conduct work without obtaining the applicable local building department inspections and committing mismanagement or misconduct, causing financial harm to a customer.

The board voted unanimously to suspend Arasimowicz’s license after hearing testimony and reviewing documents provided by the plaintiff, Punta Gorda Isles resident Norman Cardinale, who is a general contractor.

