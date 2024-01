Downed power lines Credit: Matlacha/ Pine Island Fire Control District

Roads are closed due to downed power lines at York Road and Galt Island Avenue in St. James City.

According to the Matlacha and Pine Island Fire Control District, the roads will be closed on Wednesday until further notice.

The lines are still live, and crews were still on the scene at noon.

