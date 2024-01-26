2 dead following 3 car crash on San Carlos Boulevard

Credit WINK News.

Two people were killed, and several were injured following a three-vehicle crash on San Carlos Boulevard in Lee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 9:15 p.m., on Thursday when one vehicle was attempting to make a left turn out of the Love Boat Ice Cream parking lot near State Road-865 and Summerwinds Court.

A second vehicle driving north on San Carlos Boulevard, approaching the parking lot of the ice cream parlor.

A third vehicle was waiting to make a left turn into the same parking lot on the southbound turn lane of San Carlos Boulevard.

The driver of the first vehicle turned left out of the parking lot, cutting off the front of the approaching second vehicle.

The second vehicle crashed into the left side of the first vehicle, causing the first vehicle to spin out, colliding into the third vehicle.

The driver and the passenger of the first vehicle died on the scene.

FHP is currently investigating the crash.