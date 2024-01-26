Collier County warns against phone scam

Group of teens hanging out as some text on their smartphones. (Credit: CBS)

The Collier County Courthouse is warning against a new phone scam aiming to steal money from unsuspecting callers.

The phone scam consists of calling their victims claiming to be a judge demanding payments for failing to appear in court.

The courthouse has already received two reports within the last few days regarding the scam call from both Collier and Manatee County Sheriff’s Offices.

Recipients of the phone scam should know that judges will never call demanding payments.

If you’re contacted by a scam caller claiming to be a judge from the county courthouse, hang up immediately and report it to the police.