Units on scene at Bassie Court (CREDIT: WINK News)

Several units were on scene after a house fire broke out on Bassie Court in Fort Myers.

Authorities were called on scene around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday and were on scene for more than three hours. No one was hurt from the flames.

WINK News reached out to the Fort Myers Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.