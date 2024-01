Andrey Malyk mugshot (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for the grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Andrey Malyk is also on a bench warrant for failure to appear, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers. Malyk is wanted in Lee County.

If you have any information on Malyk’s whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.