Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi at Humane Society Naples with their friend, Shark (CREDIT: Humane Society Naples)

Actors Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made a new friend while visiting the Humane Society Naples.

Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, and Bongiovi from Sweethearts, adopted Shark the pitbull from Humane Society Naples on Saturday.

In honor of Brown’s generosity, the shelter has renamed one of their dogs, Big Brown, after her.