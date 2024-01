Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men for an alleged string of bank “jugging” incidents.

According to CCSO, bank jugging is when thieves follow cash-carrying customers from a bank to another location and then break into their vehicles with the hope that cash is inside.

Alfonso Oscar Rivera, 32, and Jeremy Hamilton, 36, were arrested on Saturday after CCSO was notified by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office of a jugging incident that had occurred in Bonita Springs.

LCSO informed CCSO deputies of the suspected license plate and vehicle; cruisers were deployed and found Rivera and Hamilton.

Deputies performed a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 98. The two men matched the description given to deputies.

Both men were arrested and charged with burglary of a conveyance, grand theft over $750 and criminal mischief.

The exact amount of money reported stolen was found on both Rivera and Hamilton.

Deputies also found oxycodone and other drugs on Hamilton at the time of the arrest.