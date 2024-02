Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

Authorities are at the scene of a deadly crash involving an SUV and a dirt bike on Bonita Beach Road SE off of US-41 in Bonita Springs Thursday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person died in the crash.

Crews arrived at the scene shortly before 8 p.m.

Two southbound lanes are blocked on US-41.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.