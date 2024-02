If you’re still dealing with hurricane damage and insurance companies, tune in.

State officials are working on getting a disaster tax relief benefit package approved to help Florida residents and visitors get back on their feet after horrible natural disasters.

WINK spoke with Republican congressman Greg Steube, and he predicts that the bill will pass in the Senate within the next month with bipartisan support.

Steube also believes that President Biden will sign off on the bill.

It’s been a long road to get here, but the U.S. House passed the Tax Relief for American Families Act and the Workers Act.

“It is going to help every single person in my district, every single person in Southwest Florida, because all of us were somehow impacted by Hurricane Ian,” Steube said.

Steube, who represents the state’s 17th District, has been pushing for the bill to pass.

“Every single citizen in my district is going to be able to deduct their expenses as it relates to [a] hurricane in that they suffered,” Steube said.

If the Senate approves it, what benefit will Floridians with expenses from Hurricane Ian see?

“Everyone who had expenses will be able to deduct those expenses on their 2022 taxes,” Steube said.

It would allow taxpayers who suffered damage from hurricanes to claim losses without itemizing deductions, and a person’s losses would not have to exceed 10% of a claimant’s adjusted gross income to qualify.

Hurricane Ian has been an open wound for many who are still dealing with the impacts.

“My first thought, and the media, is that it’s long overdue, especially if we can limit this to people who really do need it, and it’s concepts like this that help build community, so I wish we had more legislation like this,” said Bill Petritz, a Fort Myers resident.

It could help to heal those still hurting from the storm.

“We suffered a lot of damage, and any financial assistance from the state is more than welcome,” Petritz said.

It remains unclear when the U.S. Senate could vote on this bill.

WINK spoke with Senator Rick Scott on Thursday, and he said he fully expects it to be signed into law.

In a statement, Senator Rick Scott’s office said, “For nearly a year, Senator Scott has been fighting to pass his Hurricane Tax Relief Act  and provide much-needed disaster-loss tax relief to Florida families impacted by Hurricane Ian. He fully expects his bill to pass and won’t stop fighting until that’s done and the Hurricane Tax Relief Act is signed into law.”Â

Senator Marco Rubio’s office did not provide a comment.

Representative Stuebe said if it passes after Feb. 15, tax filers should look to file an amended return for their 2022 taxes.