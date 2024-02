A doctor is making a difference in her community.

Nadine Singh was inspired to become a doctor to fill the gap in healthcare available for those in underserved communities.

“I saw a lot of African American men not taking care of themselves,” said Singh.

Premier Mobile Clinics offers free services to those in need in minority communities.

“We go to various pockets, where they lack access; there’s no one there that is serving that community,” said Singh, “We do all chronic disease management, such as diabetes and hypertension. Many times, they don’t know that they have these diseases that they’re suffering from.” One of two mobile clinics Signh operates her mobile health service.

She is talking about diseases like the one that plagued Cyrine Butler’s husband.

“He looked like death, and we didn’t know why,” Butler said. “We didn’t know that he had diabetes and that he was almost in renal failure. We were going to do something, but we didn’t have any insurance.”

Despite not having health care coverage, Butler’s husband was able to get the care he needed, thanks to Singh’s commitment to helping those in her community.

“It was a lifesaver. We got to get the care that he needed, and we did not have to put our house up to get it,” Butler said.

This is the sixth year Premier Mobile Clinics has provided services to those in need, and she has two clinics.

“As I began doing the work and serving the community, I realized it wasn’t only African Americans, it was so many people of all different ethnic backgrounds that needed the service,” said Singh.

