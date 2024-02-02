Shelby 2 makes its world debut at Naples Jetport

(Credit: Olga Hayes)

The wraps came off the awaited Shelby Series 2 on Feb. 2 at the jetport of Naples Airport, giving the world its first look at a car in the making since 2019.

That’s how long it has been since the last edition of the custom high-power prowler, one in a line of cars permitted on streets, but oh, so happy on racetracks. Shelbys are known for their rocket power speed and race car feel, despite being convertibles. This one, however, is a coup, long and lean, with air intakes from here to Sunday and jet-silver exterior with a symmetrical set of racing stripes pinstriped in red over its entire length.

Only 10 of the cars are being built and six have sold already.

