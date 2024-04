The suspended Cape Coral councilwoman who allegedly lied about where she lived when she ran for office is scheduled to return to court.

Patty Cummings is charged with three third-degree felonies.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Cummings from her District 4 council seat in November, which has since been filled.

Cummings’ court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.