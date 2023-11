The State Attorney’s Office has completed an investigation into allegations involving unlawful activity committed by Cape Coral City Council member Patty Cummings.

The State Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Monday, after it was approved by a judge, charging Cummings with three third-degree felonies.

As of approximately 4:45 p.m., Cummings bonded out of jail.

Cummings, who represents District 4, was elected to the Cape Coral City Council last year. Then, an anonymous letter claimed that Cummings did not live in District 4, and the investigation began.

The charges include fraudulent application for a driver’s license and two counts of false swearing in connection with or arising out of voting or elections.

Assistant State Attorney John Dommerich Jr., Chief of Special Prosecutions, is prosecuting the case and has been handling the investigation, along with State Attorney’s Office Investigators.

The warrant reads:

On or about May 9, 2022 in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and knowingly make a false

statement, knowingly conceal a material fact, or otherwise commit a fraud in an application for

a driver license or identification card, contrary to Florida Statute 322.212(5)(a) On or about June 14, 2022 in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and willfully swear or

affirm falsely to an oath or affirmation in connection with or arising out of voting or elections,

contrary to Florida Statute 104.011(1) On or about November 18, 2022 in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and willfully swear or

affirm falsely to an oath or affirmation in connection with or arising out of voting or elections,

contrary to Florida Statute 104.011(1)

The defendant turned herself in at the Lee County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

There’s been a dispute over where she lived when she ran for city council.

Cummings is on the record saying she lived in her district when she won her city council seat, but an investigation paid for by the city says no.

Then, the state attorney took over the investigation.

Cummings tried to stop that in court, but the judge ruled against her.