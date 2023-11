The mayor of Cape Coral held a press conference after the governor’s suspension of Patty Cummings, a now former city councilwoman for Cape Coral.

Mayor John Gunter said about next steps include two options to either hold a special election or appoint an interim representative for District 4.

The council will meet tomorrow at 3 p.m. to decide next steps.

At the conference, the mayor said he agrees with the governor’s move to suspend Cummings.

“It’s in the best interest of our community to remove her,” he said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the suspension Thursday afternoon.

She was arrested Tuesday and later released.

The state attorney charged Cummings with three felonies. The state attorney believes Cummings cheated her way onto the city council’s District 4 seat, claiming she leased and legally resided in the home along Palm Tree Boulevard.

