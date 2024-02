People gathered to speak against future changes to Jaycee Park in Cape Coral City Council meeting (CREDIT: WINK News)

Charges are being dropped against a man who was arrested for turning his back on Cape Coral’s city council.

Last year in an interview, Scott Kemp told us he did this to protest the changes coming to Jaycee Park.

“I just turned around, and I was just slowly fuming. And while I wanted to listen, I was not going to dignify them. So I turned my back if you’re going to turn your back on me,” Kemp said.

We’ve reached out to Cape Coral’s city council to find out if Kemp will be allowed to attend the next meeting.