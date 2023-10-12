Man escorted from Jaycee Park redevelopment meeting tells his story

Cape Coral held a meeting to share and hear feedback about new renderings for the redevelopment at Jaycee Park. That’s when a man was escorted out after turning his back to the council in the middle of the meeting.

Scott Kemp is the man who feels like the city isn’t listening, and he isn’t alone. Several people came over to WINK News while at Jaycee Park who said they were unhappy with the latest plan.

“I was the gentleman who was politely escorted out of the meeting yesterday morning,” said Kemp.

He didn’t hold back during the committee meeting on Wednesday.

“I just turned around and I was just slowly fuming. And while I wanted to listen, I was not going to dignify them. So I turned my back if you’re going to turn your back on me,” said Kemp.

People who use the park in Cape Coral feel like the city has turned their back on them. With new ideas sparking for what could be next for the park, the ideas of a bistro, boat slips, a splash pad and more are on the table.

For Kemp, among all other things, pieces of him are in the park.

Two benches are sitting in the park. One is for his dog Bo and the other is for his late wife.

Kemp explained that he heard first-hand the benches may have to go depending on the new design. The possibility of a new memorial for the loved ones has been discussed.

“There are a number of options and we’ve talked about that,” said Kemp. “Right now we have a designated area in there for a memorial walkway. We do have 15 or 16 of those memorial benches. We could potentially place those benches somewhere in the park.”

Next week the city will decide on the first 30% of the plan. The city says there will be more opportunities for the public to weigh in on the project.