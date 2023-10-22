Jaycee Park renovations resisted by Cape Coral community at city council meeting

Controversy over Jaycee Park continues as the City of Cape Coral and the community discuss renovations.

In a 7 – 1 vote this week, Cape Coral City Council voted to approve a new design concept for Jaycee Park. This park is not a part of the several parks that are being renovated with the Thego bond. Jaycee Park redesign plans. Credit: The City of Cape Coral

The outlines for the plan include adding boat ramps, a band shell, removing the invasive Australian pines with new trees and a bistro.

People gathered Saturday morning to discuss the new design for the park. Many said they feel the city council is not hearing their pleas.

“Their role is to look at what all the citizens need and what all the businesses want in the City of Cape Coral. Sometimes, what individuals want conflicts with those community values. I think this is an example where that might be the case,” said Cape Coral City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn.

Parkgoers during the public comment on Saturday invited the city council to join in.