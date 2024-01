People gathered to speak against future changes to Jaycee Park in Cape Coral City Council meeting (CREDIT: WINK News)

Protesters gathered at a Cape Coral City Council meeting in defense of keeping Jaycee Park the way it is, despite plans to renovate it.

WINK News spoke with people who were lined up to get into Wednesday’s city council meeting in their “Save Jaycee Park” t-shirts. They said the people of Cape Coral never asked for Jaycee Park to change, and they don’t understand why city council wants to change it if its supposed to be for the people.

They also aren’t happy about the monthly stipend city council voted to give themselves in December, with the exception of Councilman Carr and Councilman Shepphard.

One person at the meeting told WINK News a group is starting a petition to get the stipend and Jaycee Park upgrades on a ballot to be repealed. The group starting the petition will meet for the first time on Saturday at noon, and they plan to knock on doors and spread the word.