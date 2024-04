The Cape Coral City Council is set to hold a committee of the whole meeting to discuss eliminating the controversial stipend.

The stipends that were voted on include $5,000 extra a month for Mayor John Gunter and $3,333 more a month in salary for each council member.

Residents of Cape Coral criticized the stipend as the approval was done without local input.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Council members will discuss four options to decide compensation, thus eliminating the stipend.

The options include the following:

Let the Council decide each year how much they’ll be paid.

Granting a set income for the Council and the Mayor, with an opportunity each year for a 10% increase.

Base the pay off the wages of those in similarly sized cities in Florida, adjusting the compensation to the 75th percentile of pay in those cities.

Salary based on the population

WINK News will update you on the decision made if one is made during the meeting.