You may have unclaimed property that you’re unaware of.

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, over 30 million people in the United States have unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property can also include money from inactive bank accounts, uncashed paychecks and or life insurance policy payouts.

If you, or someone you know, has or may have unclaimed property, refer to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ website here.