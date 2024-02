FILE – Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference regarding homeless people and the upcoming influx of Miami Beach visitors.

He held a press conference at 10:45 a.m., on Monday at, Venu, located on 2100 Washington Avenue.

DeSantis mentioned that homelessness is down for the state of Florida; however, there are concerns about safety for people interacting with displaced individuals.

He then continued to mention that these concerns will soon be addressed, but he did not go into detail regarding what will be done.

DeSantis mentioned that in prior years, additional law enforcement and resources were sent to Miami Beach, to combat the influx of crime associated with spring break visitors.

During the conference, DeSantis said the state had prepared resources for Miami Beach ahead of the incoming crowd of people to minimize impact.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass was present during the conference.

Glass briefly spoke on House Bill 1365, which addresses safety concerns about concentrated homeless areas and nearby residential neighborhoods.

Glass mentioned that the reduction in homelessness is directly related to the increased law enforcement presence.

Stephen Myer, the mayor of Miami Beach was in attendance to discuss the issue of spring break visitors in the Miami area.

Myer expressed gratitude for the increased law enforcement presence within the Miami area.