Local players train with MLB stars at baseball camp

For most of Jace Turner’s life, he’s had a baseball bat in his hands.

“When I was about two years old, my dad was watching baseball and I just I picked up a bat and started swinging it,” Turner recalled.

That’s when Jace, 14, knew he loved the game of basebal and ever since, he’s been working towards dreams of playing in the Major Leagues.

Who better to learn from than some of the game’s best? That includes Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah. All part of Brandon Fitzpatrick’s baseball camp Saturday at Bishop Verot High School.

“I’ve been dreaming for this for about two months,” Rocco Ravenscrafe excitedly said.

“These are guys they watch on TV you know all stars guys that are league wide they’re known,” camp organizer Brandon Fitzpatrick said. “And for them to be this close to them I think just gives them a little bit more drive and inspire them to that this maybe a real possibility for them.”

“Super excited to come to be able to not only meet the kids but be a tangible person that they can be like you know what you know he was our age at one point,” Manoah explained. “He was aspiring to be in the big leagues and now he’s doing it.”

From going through fielding drills with Castellanos to having Manoah join them in the cage, each player took away something to help their game.

“[Alek’s] been talking to me about like extending when I pitch,” Owen Fielder, 9, said. “Nick was teaching me how to breakdown and properly field a ground ball in the outfield.”

As well as motivation from their idols as they chase their dreams.

“Baseball is a hard enough game and if you’re playing baseball and you’re not enjoying it it’s not possible,” Castellanos said.