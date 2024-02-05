Man accused of intoxication let dog roam North Naples eatery unleashed

David Brain Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man allegedly under the influence was arrested for refusing to leave a Naples establishment because his dog was unleashed.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call from Jack’s Bait Shack in North Naples about a man with his dog refusing to leave the establishment on Sunday.

The security guard asked 50-year-old David Brain to leave the establishment because his dog was not leashed.

After Brain refused an officer’s request to leave the property, the officer grabbed him by his forearm to take him out.

Brain then lunged toward a wall and lost his balance, falling toward the corner of a doorway and injuring his eyebrows. He kept resisting officers before they placed him in handcuffs, said deputies.

When EMS arrived on the scene to tend to the lacerations on Brain’s face, he also resisted treatment.

Deputies said they had to pepper spray him to get him to remove him from the back of a police cruiser, so EMS could examine him.

Brain was transported to NCH, where a sedative was administered to him.

According to a deputy, Brain showed all the signs of intoxication. He also admitted to medical staff that he had been drinking before his arrest.

He sustained injuries to both eyebrows, left wrist and lower back from resisting officers.

Brain is being charged with failing to leave property upon order and disorderly intoxication.

The police report did note what happened to the dog, who was reportedly roaming through the establishment unleashed, while Brain refused the employees’ requests to leash the canine.