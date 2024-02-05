Man arrested after shooting at woman, children in car

A man was arrested after deputies said he opened fire on a woman and her children while at a stop light in Lehigh Acres.

The shooting happened on Richmond Avenue at the intersection of Leeland Heights Boulevard on Friday. According to Lee County deputies, Kyle Hamilton was following a woman from behind while driving. Deputy inspecting woman’s car after shooting (CREDIT: WINK)

At a stop light, he fired shots, shattering her windshield. The woman told deputies that Hamilton then got out of his car, walked over and fired at the backseat window where her children were.

When Hamilton tried to get in the car, another man inside the vehicle fired back.

The woman took off in the car and Hamilton tried to follow before a large number of deputies swarmed State Road 82 near Sunshine Boulevard.

According to police records, no one sustained serious physical injuries from the incident.