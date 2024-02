Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Pine Island.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Stringfellow Road off Luloma Lane Wednesday afternoon.

The man was traveling south on County Road 767 when he lost control of his SUV.

The car traveled off the roadway, entered a culvert, and collided with several signs.

Crews got to the scene just before 5:45 p.m.

There is no traffic in the area.

FHP noted that the driver may have been experiencing a medical episode when he lost control of the vehicle.