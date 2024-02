Photo by Leah Kelley on Pexels.com

Research has shown that synthetic chemical Phthalates, also known as “everywhere chemicals” may be linked to an increase in premature births.

The National Library of Medicine conducted the study in 2021 that showed an “increasing concern regarding the adverse effects of phthalates on gestation and fetal heath has driven research investigating the potential biological mechanisms of action and physiological damages behind phthalate exposure.”

the chemical has been found in common products such as food packaging, soap, shampoo, furniture and clothing.

Researchers found that up to 10% of premature births were linked to phthalates in 2018.