Wednesday evening, non-profit organization, Kids Minds Matters, hosted their annual signature gala raising money for children who struggle with mental and behavioral health.

The signature gala’s theme is “Your Story Matters,” encourages sharing stories from those who suffered, that can help change the future youth and generations to come.

Kids’ Minds Matter raises money and awareness to improve access to pediatric mental and behavioral health care.

Last year’s signature gala, “Reflect & Invision”, inspired long-time supporters as well as significant contributions from new donors to raise more than $800,000.

The nearly million-dollar donation helped the non-profit organization create a major impact for 137 families across the Southwest Florida region.

By creating their Mental Health Navigator Program, they found Lee and Collier County School, saw a 70.5% increase in attendance and a 71.5% increase in hospitalizations.

Youth mental health advocate, Kelly McGuire, says being a part of the Kids Minds Matter saved her life from depression.

“Being able to hear other people share their stories, created this space for me, that made me see that there is hope” says McGuire, “and there is a way that I can push past what I’m going through and then come out on the other side.”

Director of Clinical and Educational Services, Dr. Michael Rizzo, has been a part of the non-profit organization for many years asking those to donate during his speech.

Dr. Rizzo believes in early intervention in literacy, he finds 70% to 80% of those who have been incarcerated to have dyslexia. Resulting in dropping out of early from school to potentially becoming homeless and develop mental/behavioral health issues.

Rizzo says getting the funds to go towards early education is necessary and should be looked into at the federal level.

“It needs to get to the state legislature, the Department of Education, there’s so many errors in judgment as to where they spend the money in the public schools and in penitentiaries” says Dr. Rizzo,” if that money were funneled into early intervention, we could cut down the frequency of the problem.”

According to Kids Minds Matter Website impact page, the organization created two bills, the Telehealth Expansion Act of 2023 (HR 1843) and the Behavioral Health Information Technology Coordination Act (S. 2688). The bills are aimed to enhance quality and accessibility of needed mental health care services.

Both bills have been introduced during legislation, waiting for the House approval.

For those struggling with mental or behavioral health, click here for a list of resources.