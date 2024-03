At Golisano Children’s Hospital, a board-certified music therapist has been utilizing evidence-based music interventions to address mental health concerns.

According to Psychology Today, Music therapy is a form of treatment that uses music within the therapeutic relationship to help accomplish the patient’s individualized goals.

The technique has been shown to help patients reach medical goals like decreasing pain, accelerating movement post-surgery, and improving compliance with medications and treatments.

WINK News anchors Taylor Petras and Lindsey Sablan sat down with Tracy Failla, a music therapist for Golisano Children’s Hospital, to discuss music’s influence on children’s mental health.

Watch the entire interview above.