For the Boston Red Sox, the road to the World Series begins in Southwest Florida at JetBlue Park.

For the Red Sox, pitchers and catchers begin workouts in mid-February.

“Hope springs eternal this time of year,” said Shawn Smith, the general manager of Florida operations for the Red Sox.

Ninety players from the majors and minor leagues are set to train at JetBlue Park.

Netflix announced a series that will follow the historic franchise from Boston from the first pitch in spring training to their last out.

The series will take viewers from spring training to the start of the regular season on March 28, and possibly into the post-season after the regular season ends on Sept. 29.

“Staff of over 250 that love to be here and want to be here. It’s such a special environment where everybody is happy, and everybody is in a good mood,” said Smith.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, said they will enjoy the experience from the first day reviewing film to the last inning.

Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta hopes it will give a new appreciation for the season-long baseball grind.

Fanfest is an upcoming event where fans can show their passion and love of America’s Pastime. The event is on Feb. 17, at JetBlue Park starting at 11 a.m.