It was out with the old and in with the new for the Ida Baker‘s Firefighter Academy, thanks to Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District.

“We had this engine, and they were in need of it for their firefighter students, so we felt that it was nice to give it to them,” said Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District Fire Chief Greg DeWitt.

With the shortage of firefighters across the state, this donation is the first step in the right direction to get more teens hands-on training.

“Hopefully, they will remember that and stay local here and become firefighters,” said DeWitt. “You know, when they graduate next year as seniors, they will all be halfway through being firefighters.”

This is the first school in Lee County to have an engine gifted, and students are excited for this opportunity to get to work.

“We will be able to look at every single trick and toy on it and every single inch of this thing and have plenty of time to do that with this academy,” said Chase Barnill, a participant in the fire program.

This up-close look will give each student a head start to their future career.

“We will have more experience than any other person before getting into the real academy,” said Barnill. “We will be able to do so much stuff with this thing.”

The program will save each student about a month and a half of secondary schooling and $1,500.

“We get fire 1, and then once we get into the next academy, we will get our fire 2, so we get a huge jump start from any other person that wants to be a firefighter,” said Barnill.

Not having to rely on simulation training or traveling all over Fort Myers, they have resources at their front door, excited for the fututre.