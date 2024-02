Credit: The Weather Authority

Southwest Florida is all too aware of the devastating impacts from a hurricane.

In September of 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.

Ian was deemed the deadliest and costliest storm in Southwest Florida history. The Cat 4 storm also was recorded to have the greatest rainfall, highest storm surge, and the highest sustained wind at landfall in the region’s history.

Hurricane Ian was a prime example of how tropical cyclones are multi-hazard weather systems. Wind, flooding rain, storm surge, and tornadoes all pose a threat to an area as a tropical system passes by. However, it doesn’t take a major hurricane to lead to disastrous damage. With that, it’s so important to properly prepare your home and family before a storm.

About 90 percent of hurricane-related deaths are due to flooding and surge. If you live in an area prone to surge or flooding it is vital to heed the warnings of officials and evacuate when advised to do so. Before hurricane season, go to your county’s emergency management website to see if you live in an evacuation zone. Have evacuation plans in place and ready for the hurricane season. Never return to an evacuation zone until you get the all clear. After a storm, power lines could be down and roadways could be flooded. Just a foot of water can cause a car to float so remember the saying “turn around, don’t drown”.

Before a storm approaches, have a disaster kit prepared with items like: canned food, batteries, water, medicine, pet food, pet vet records, and pet medicine. You’ll want to have enough supplies to last at least three to five days. You’ll also want to protect your home with shutters and flood gates. If you decide to get a generator for your home, study up on how to properly use it. Generators can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning if they are not placed outside.

Before, during, and after a storm stay tuned to WINK News for the latest information to keep you and your family safe.