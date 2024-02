Credit: Edison & Ford Winter Estates

The Edison and Ford Winter Estates is hosting its Annual Spring Garden festival this weekend.

The Spring Garden Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees of the festival can expect food trucks, live music and garden vendors from around the state of Florida.

Vendors will be selling a variety of plants, seeds, gardening items and art.

The Edison Ford Garden Shoppe will also be open during the event.

Guests are encouraged to bring a cart or wagon for transporting plants, as a limited number of carts will be available at the event.

Parking and admission to the festival are free but does not include tours of the home, museum, or lab.

