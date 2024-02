Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro has bonded out of jail, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

LoCastro’s bond was set at $1,000.

LoCastro was arrested after a warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday.

The case against LoCastro centered around a domestic incident dating back to October 2023 at the London Club in Naples.

According to an incident report, LoCastro’s girlfriend called 911 but gave a non-specific report on how she was injured.

The report states that the victim had a cut on her nose, bruising on both of her arms, red markings on the back of her left shoulder and leaves in her hair.

LoCastro claimed that she has nosebleeds frequently and had one at the restaurant. LoCastro also claims she injured herself while leaving the restaurant, falling into the bushes because she was intoxicated.

LoCastro issued a statement maintaining his innocence following the arrest warrant on Tuesday.

LoCastro’s arraignment is scheduled for March 6.