The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro.

The case against LoCastro centered around a domestic incident dating back to October 2023.

According to the Naples Police Department offense/incident report, LoCastro and his girlfriend got into a dispute at the London Club located within the Bellasera Hotel in downtown Naples.

They left the club and she subsequently called 911 when they stopped around 1st Ave. S. and 10th St. S. in Naples.

Officers said LoCastro told them the dispute arose because of the girlfriend’s “high level of intoxication.” And, while attempting to settle the bill, she “grabbed his pants, inadvertently tearing them.” LoCastro also reportedly blamed her bloody nose while inside the club to a deviated septum.

Naples PD allowed LoCastro to leave and the girlfriend left in an Uber.

Claims against LoCastro

Several days later, on November 3, 2023, the woman filed a report with the Marco Island Police Department about a previous battery involving LoCastro. Investigators said she told them she was too afraid to press charges during the October Naples incident, but changed her mind.

During a recorded statement with investigators, she told them the two had been dating for four months. And, he became upset when she questioned him about texts she received from other women he’d dated.

The two left the restaurant together, but she asserted that she asked him to pull over so that they could talk. She stated he became upset, pulled over, walked around the vehicle, and

pulled her out of the vehicle, hit her nose, and pushed her into the bushes.

That’s when she called 911.

She told police she got scared because of Locastro’s authority as a Commissioner.

LoCastro Bio:

Collier County Commissioner, District 1 – elected November 3, 2020.

Colonel, U.S. Air Force (Retired 2012)

U.S. Air Force Academy Graduate (1988)

Multiple Military Base Commander

Worked for two U.S. Presidents

Air Force One Support Commander

Leadership Collier Graduate

Naples Business & Healthcare Leader

Marco Island Resident

The London Club bartender and manager statements listed in the offense/incident report both support the woman’s version of events.

The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office will handle the case after being appointed by the Governor and to avoid any conflict of interest.