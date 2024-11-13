Duo arrested in Collier County for bank jugging

WINK News
The Atlanta Dream has hired longtime FGCU coach Karl Smesko to lead the team as he steps down as head women’s basketball coach of the Eagles.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who stand accused of bank jugging, stealing thousands of dollars in cash from a victim.
A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly possessing trafficking amounts of drugs after deputies stopped them for reckless driving in Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County’s HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital purchased a 4.3-acre site on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, according to Lee County property records.
A woman in North Port won $1 million from a scratch-off game.
A baby manatee found in the shallows of the Caloosahatchee River is recovering after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission transported it for care to SeaWorld.
The Seacrest Country Day School volleyball team celebrates its fourth straight state championship.
It was a day that asked for action on Interstate 75 when a private jet crashed on a highway in Collier County back in February.
Cape Coral leaders are giving an update Wednesday during a Community Redevelopment Agency meeting on the Bimini East project.
The Weather Authority is tracking a tropical wave designated as Invest 99-L in the Caribbean as development is likely to occur later this week.
The Weather Authority is tracking a weak cold front, as Southwest Florida can expect less humid conditions this Wednesday.
A Fort Myers man has been sentenced to life in prison for witness tampering and inmate assault.
Kevin Kuznar has spent years working as a barber to build a life for his son in Englewood.
A woman has been accused of stealing a car from an airport hangar and going on a crime spree.
‘Culinary rock star’ Guy Fieri was in town Tuesday night to promote his additive-free tequila brand.
Deputies arrested Jean Das, 38, and Gerald Stevenson Thomas, 39, on Tuesday after witnessing a vehicle near Radio Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard drive.
Deputies observed Thomas and Das in a vehicle driving back and forth between several banks, parking in the lots without exiting the car.
CCSO then reported the vehicle focused on a bank customer who had parked in one of the lots.
According to deputies, the victim parked at a different location, then one of the suspects jumped out of their vehicle, entered the customer’s unlocked van and allegedly grabbed the money that the victim had withdrawn from the bank.
A deputy on the scene witnessed the two attempting to drive away with the stolen money, leading to a traffic stop and eventual arrest.
Both men have been charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and traveling to commit burglary outside their county of residence.
According to StreetSmartSafety.org, bank jugging is a tactic where thieves target individuals who they believe have just withdrawn a large sum of money from a bank, credit union, check cashing store or ATM.