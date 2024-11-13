Duo arrested in Collier County for bank jugging

Jean Das and Gerald Stevenson Thomas. Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who stand accused of bank jugging, stealing thousands of dollars in cash from a victim.

Deputies arrested Jean Das, 38, and Gerald Stevenson Thomas, 39, on Tuesday after witnessing a vehicle near Radio Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard drive.

Deputies observed Thomas and Das in a vehicle driving back and forth between several banks, parking in the lots without exiting the car.

CCSO then reported the vehicle focused on a bank customer who had parked in one of the lots.

According to deputies, the victim parked at a different location, then one of the suspects jumped out of their vehicle, entered the customer’s unlocked van and allegedly grabbed the money that the victim had withdrawn from the bank.

A deputy on the scene witnessed the two attempting to drive away with the stolen money, leading to a traffic stop and eventual arrest.

Both men have been charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and traveling to commit burglary outside their county of residence.

According to StreetSmartSafety.org, bank jugging is a tactic where thieves target individuals who they believe have just withdrawn a large sum of money from a bank, credit union, check cashing store or ATM.